Pune police records show most drug busts of last decade made in 2019

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 21:49 IST

PUNE The city police tightened its noose around drug traffickers in the city.

According to annual data released by Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham on Tuesday, cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) increased to 119 in 2019 from 87 in 2018.

“Consumption levels are the same, the availability (of ‘poodi’) is also there,” said Commissioner Venkatesham.

The number of cases registered, the worth of the seizure, as well as the number of people arrested for drug possession or use in 2019 are the highest in the past decade.

It is a result of meticulous work of officials working the cases, according to the commissioner.

In 2019, 157 people were arrested and Rs 3,00,81,797 was seized from those arrested. The number of arrested people crossed 140 only once in the last decade, 2010.

The anti-narcotic cell has arrested multiple foreign nationals in possession of drugs like cocaine in the city.

In September, 2019, a Nigerian national was found with cocaine worth Rs 10 lakh. A few months before that, in July 2019, another Nigerian national was arrested with cocaine worth Rs 88 lakh. The customs department have also arrested two Nigerian nationals in possesion of cocaine worth Rs 4 lakh.

CYBER CRIME RISING

- 7,000 complaints in 2019, 280 cases were registered with 71 arrested and recovery of Rs 7,88,070.

-In 2017, recovery amount was Rs 6,79,16,476 with refund amount at Rs 79,65,438.

-In 2018, recovery amount was Rs 11,51,600 with refund amount at Rs 4,18,55,975.

-In 2019, recovery amount was Rs 7,88,070 with refund amount at Rs 11,39,35,459.

