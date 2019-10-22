Pune records 42 mm rainfall in last 24 hours; 56 mm in Lohegaon

cities

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 10:40 IST

PUNE: The city witnessed heavy, incessant rain throughout the night on Monday with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) observatory at Shivajinagar recording 42.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

IMD said the heavy rain could be attributed to the presence of low pressure over south east – east central Arabian Sea and because of that southernly winds over the coastal areas of Goa, Konkan and Karnataka. Associated cyclonic circulation extended upto 4.5 km above mean sea level, IMD said.

According to the weather department, the city witnessed 42.4 mm rainfall in Shivajinagar, 56.4 mm in Lohegaon and 32.0 mm in Pashan in the last 24 hours.

Localities like Kothrud, Sinhagad Road, Satara Road and Balgandharv Chowk saw water logging in the morning hours creating traffic jams.

The weather department has forecast heavy to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours for parts of Maharashtra including Pune.

