Home / Cities / Pune reports 6 deaths, 61 fresh Covid-19 cases

Pune reports 6 deaths, 61 fresh Covid-19 cases

cities Updated: May 04, 2020 22:56 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

Pune reported 61 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, with the progressive positive cases now at 1,878 in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area, as per information released by the civic health department.

The city also reported six deaths, taking the total number of Covid-19 related fatalities to 107.

The six deceased include the police officer, who was reported dead on Monday.

Also, 50 people were discharged on Monday, after being declared virus-free; a total of 483 people have been certified as completely cured of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes the Covid-19 infection.

Of the six deaths, five were reported on Monday, including, a 52-year-old female from Bhavani peth at Symbiosis hospital, admitted on April 23 and suffering from renal dysfunction and morbid obesity.

A 65-year-old female from Lohiya nagar, at Sassoon hospital, who was also suffering from myocarditis, acute kidney Injury and hepatitis COPD, also died with Covid-19.

A 58-year-old male from Somwar peth, at the Bharati Vidyapeth hospital, also suffering from diabetes and hypertension; a 50-year-old male from Patil estate, reported from the District hospital in Aundh, also suffering from pneumonia with bronchial asthma; and a 65-year-old male from Yerawada, reported from Sahyadri hospital (Ahmednagar road), suffering from pneumonia with acute kidney injury and sepsis, were among the other fatalities.

Currently, of the 1,150 positive cases still in hospitals, 20 are on ventilator support, while 56 are in the ICU, the civic health department has stated.

