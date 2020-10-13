Pune RTO revenue takes a hit as vehicle registrations dip

Pune RTO revenue takes a hit as vehicle registrations dipcities Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 21:26 IST
Pune: The Covid pandemic has badly hit the automobile sector. The count of new vehicle registration has drastically fallen during the last six months as compared to the corresponding period of previous year. The sale of new vehicles has seen a new low.
According to the statistics given by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), the registration of new vehicles has gone down by 78,128 and the tax collection has reduced to Rs 212,02,59,655 compared to last year in the months between April and September.
The countrywide lockdown announced from March 23 extended till May-end. During the lockdown period auspicious days like Gudi Padwa and Akshay Tritiya when the sale of vehicles goes up couldn’t happen. Post unlock also there was not much rise in the number of sales leading to registration of vehicle in all sectors like motorcycles, cars, autorickshaws or commercial goods vehicles.
“As Covid has impacted all sectors and sales of various goods, it has also hampered vehicle sale. In the last six months, there is very less number of vehicles registered at Pune RTO. We can understand it is due to Covid crisis, but we hope to see a rise in sale during the forthcoming festival season of Navratri and Diwali,” said Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde.
Major dip in vehicle registration
Vehicles registration drops by 78,128 units and tax collection dips to Rs 2,120,259,655 as compared to previous year (2019).
New registrations from April 1 to September 30, 2019
Motorcycle – 77,292
Car – 21,318
Autorickshaw – 6,429
Goods commercial vehicle – 5,228
Tourist taxi – 2,209
Other vehicles – 1,857
Total vehicles registered – 114,333
Total tax collected - Rs 3,600,613,887
New registration from April 1 to September 30, 2020
Motorcycle – 22,308
Car – 10,444
Autorickshaw – 862
Goods commercial vehicle – 1,320
Tourist taxi – 100
Others vehicles – 1,171
Total vehicles registered – 36,205
Total tax collected– Rs 1,480,354,232