Home / Cities / Pune RTO revenue takes a hit as vehicle registrations dip

Pune RTO revenue takes a hit as vehicle registrations dip

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 21:26 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

Pune: The Covid pandemic has badly hit the automobile sector. The count of new vehicle registration has drastically fallen during the last six months as compared to the corresponding period of previous year. The sale of new vehicles has seen a new low.

According to the statistics given by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), the registration of new vehicles has gone down by 78,128 and the tax collection has reduced to Rs 212,02,59,655 compared to last year in the months between April and September.

The countrywide lockdown announced from March 23 extended till May-end. During the lockdown period auspicious days like Gudi Padwa and Akshay Tritiya when the sale of vehicles goes up couldn’t happen. Post unlock also there was not much rise in the number of sales leading to registration of vehicle in all sectors like motorcycles, cars, autorickshaws or commercial goods vehicles.

“As Covid has impacted all sectors and sales of various goods, it has also hampered vehicle sale. In the last six months, there is very less number of vehicles registered at Pune RTO. We can understand it is due to Covid crisis, but we hope to see a rise in sale during the forthcoming festival season of Navratri and Diwali,” said Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde.

Major dip in vehicle registration

Vehicles registration drops by 78,128 units and tax collection dips to Rs 2,120,259,655 as compared to previous year (2019).

New registrations from April 1 to September 30, 2019

Motorcycle – 77,292

Car – 21,318

Autorickshaw – 6,429

Goods commercial vehicle – 5,228

Tourist taxi – 2,209

Other vehicles – 1,857

Total vehicles registered – 114,333

Total tax collected - Rs 3,600,613,887

New registration from April 1 to September 30, 2020

Motorcycle – 22,308

Car – 10,444

Autorickshaw – 862

Goods commercial vehicle – 1,320

Tourist taxi – 100

Others vehicles – 1,171

Total vehicles registered – 36,205

Total tax collected– Rs 1,480,354,232

