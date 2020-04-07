Pune’s Katraj zoo staff to undergo Covid test

cities

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 19:15 IST

Pune Following the report of a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for the coronavirus thought to have been infected by an asymptomatic zoo keeper, the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has issued advisory to all zoos across the country.

According to the advisory issued to Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Research Centre by the apex body for all zoos in India, the animals should be under watch round the clock and the staff and employees should be screened for Covid-19 (coronavirus).

“We have 440 animals, 63 species, including mammals, birds and reptiles, and all the creatures are doing well and taken care of. We are following the guidelines issued by the Central Zoo Authority and conducting first and foremost tests of the staff handling the animal cages. The animals are yet to undergo any tests, but are closely observed for any signs of the allied symptoms of the virus like dullness and respiratory distress,” said Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park.

Jadhav said, “We have instructed staffers to focus on their personal hygiene. Our workforce of 100 includes animal caretakers, security staff and administration employees. Animal handlers have been provided with hand gloves, sanitiser and face mask. They have also been told to go near animals only when needed.”

The senior official said that all staff are reporting to workplace and swab be will be done as per the advisory issued by the central body on Monday. He said that contractors are bringing in feed regularly for zoo animals.

“We have spraying disinfectant solution on vehicles that enter the zoo premises with animal food and other materials. Animal handlers are also made to clean their footwear with disinfectant solutions before near cages. We have sent a request to Pune Municipal Corporation on Tuesday to begin swab test of our staff,” Jadhav said.

The advisory states that ‘zoos in the country are therefore advised to remain on highest alertness, watch animals on 24x7 basis, using CCTV for any abnormal behaviour and symptoms. Keepers and handlers not to be allowed in the vicinity without safety gear preferably PPE (personal protective equipment), isolate and quarantine sick animals, and have least contact while providing feed to animals.”

Regarding the care for mammals, it states: “Mammals like carnivores especially cats, ferrets and primates to be carefully monitored and fortnightly samples of suspected cases to be sent to the designated animal health institutes to initiate Covid-19 testing while following all bio-containment and safety measures required to handle this high-risk pathogen as per the national and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines.”

Jadhav said, “Although we are adhering to safety and disinfection protocol issued by the government, collection of throat swabs from animals like tiger is not easy as it is a risk to put the animal under anaesthesia. All the animals are healthy and under constant observation.”