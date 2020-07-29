e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pune’s profound deaf student scores 93.6% in SSC, full marks in Sanskrit

Pune’s profound deaf student scores 93.6% in SSC, full marks in Sanskrit

cities Updated: Jul 29, 2020 20:11 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: The beaming Omprakash Babar wants to pursue Computer Engineering and he is all excited after scoring 93.6% in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination as a profound deaf student. Babar secured 100 in Sanskrit and 98 in Mathematics.

The 15-year-old student of Samaratha Madhyamik School, Keshavnagar, Chinchwad, was born with a hearing deficiency.

“We discovered his inability to hear when he was three years old. I bought him a hearing aid when he turned four and began speech therapy at More hospital, which has NGO Cochlea Pune for Hearing and Speech centre, for two years,” said Sonika Babar, Omprakash’s mother.

Looking at his fast improvement, his mother enrolled him in a normal school, after his training in Swaranad in Kothurd where he was trained with speech therapy and other methods for almost a year.

“He loves to read and study new things and is always with books, so much so that I have to push him out of the house to play or do something to relax his mind,” said Sonika, who is also a special education teacher at Swaranad.

“I want to be a computer engineer and love Science and Maths. I would revise and solve papers every day in preparation for the SSC exams. I was confident of getting over 90 per cent and am very happy with my result,” said Omprakash.

top news
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
LIVE: With 9,211 new coronavirus cases, Maharashtra cross 4-lakh mark
LIVE: With 9,211 new coronavirus cases, Maharashtra cross 4-lakh mark
Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5
Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5
CM Gehlot proposes House session from Aug 14, meets Guv’s 21-day condition
CM Gehlot proposes House session from Aug 14, meets Guv’s 21-day condition
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will be unbiased
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will be unbiased
‘Will punish IIT Bombay. Is it a child’s play?’: Supreme Court rebukes
‘Will punish IIT Bombay. Is it a child’s play?’: Supreme Court rebukes
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In