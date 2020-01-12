e-paper
Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
‘Maitre Maanche Sanman’ gives senior psychiatrists their due

cities Updated: Jan 12, 2020 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent 
PUNE The Sigmund Freud Mental Health Research and Pyscho Analysis Institute, Pune, alongwith the Pune Psychiatric Society, held a programme called “Maitre Maanche Sanman” at the Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ) in Navi Peth on Sunday.

Senior practising psychiatrists Dr Bharti Rajguru (77) and Dr Anil Awchat (74), both were felicitated at the event.

Dr Vidyadhar Watve and Dr Amar Shinde of the Indian Psychiatric Society presented Rajguru and Awchat with a citation, which was followed by indepth interviews.

Awchat said, “Empathy is important while treating a person and one should not look at her/him as a patient, but as a person; then it will show faster healing.”

He also said that in this day and age, communication between people is important, rather than spending time on social media.

Bharti Rajguru highlighted the medical point of view for any treatment. She is still counselling at Ruby Hall clinic and Jehangir hospital at the age of 77. “I think psychometric testing is important before beginning any treatment, because these personality tests bring out more about the person; then we can decide upon the kind of treatment to work on.”

