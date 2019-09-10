Pune sports tracker: Paltan seek Bappa’s blessings to revive team’s fortune

cities

Sep 10, 2019

Pune Continuing with its average performances in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 so far, Puneri Paltan visited the Kasba Ganpati to seek blessings ahead of the home leg which will commence at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi from September 14.

Pune will play four matches during the leg which will conclude on September 20. Paltan will play its first match against Gujarat Fortunegiants on Saturday.

With fervour and enthusiasm, all the players of the team along with head coach Anup Kumar, visited the Ganpati.

Maharana Sangh, Indapur, win inter-club Bol Kabaddi

Maharana Sangh, Indapur, defeated Abhijit Dada Krida Pratishthan 24-20 to win the Bol Kabaddi title held at The Mills, Sangamwadi on Sunday.

The tournament was organised in association with Pune District Kabaddi Association, in which 16 teams from Pune district participated.

Maharana Sangh received prize money of Rs 11,000, along with a trophy, while the runner’s up, Abhijit Dada Krida Pratishthan, were awarded Rs 7,000 and a trophy.

Aniket Wagh of Maharana Sangh team emerged as the best raider, while Deepak Sharma of Abhijit Dada Krida Pratishthan was named best defender of the championship.

“By means of this tournament, we wanted to connect with our fans in Maharashtra and provide a platform for the talented kabaddi players of Maharashtra. We were thrilled to see the passion and skills displayed by these young players who will form the next generation of kabaddi players. We thank Pune for the love and support they have shown towards Puneri Paltan,” said CEO Kailash Kandpal.

Urban Ravens win PYC badminton

Urban Ravens blanked Blazing Griffins 4-0 to lift the seventh edition of PYC badminton league at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana badminton courts on Sunday.

Aniket Shinde, Kedar Nadgonde, Ajinkya Muthe, Anand Shah, Sangram Patil, Sarah Navare, Sridutt Shanbag and Vivek Joshi won their respective matches for Urban Ravens.

Results: (Final round):

Urban Ravens beat Blazing Griffins 4-0 (Aniket Shinde and Kedar Nadgonde bt Jaideep Gokhale and Kunal Patil 16-21, 21-11, 21-14; Ajinkya Muthe and Anand Shah bt Harshwardhan Apte and Vinit Rukari 21-18, 21-18; Sangram Patil and Sarah Navare bt Sudhanshu Medsikar and Deepa Khare 15-21, 21-16, 21-19; Sridutt Shanbag and Vivek Joshi bt Girish Karmabelkar and Prashant Vaidya 21-08, 21-18).

Player of the Finals: Kedar Nadgonde

Gold open doubles: Aarya Devdhar, Vrushi Furia

Silver open doubles: Ashay Kashyap, Anaya Tulpule

Best young players: Pratham Wani, Shatakshi Kinikar;

Captain’s choice award: Girish Mujumdar, Sarah Navare

Player of the tournament: Sangram Patil; Sarah Navare

Khanvalkar, Kadle, Ranpise Tiwari knock out seeds

Vedant Khanvalkar, Sanat Kadle, Shaunak Ranpise and Vihaan Tiwari created upsets at the PMDTA bronze series tennis tournament at the Akshay Shahanes’ Tennis Academy in Bhugaon.

In the boys under-10 event, Vedant Khanvalkar upset top seeded Ram Magdum 5-2, while Sanat Kadle upset third seeded Samihan Deshmukh 5-1.

In other matches, Shaunak Ranpise upset seventh seeded Vaishnav Ranawade 5-2, while Vihaan Tiwari upset eighth seeded Veeren Choudhari 5-0 to enter into the second round.

Results:

Boys under-10 (third round): Vedant Khanvalkar bt 1-Ram Magdum 5-2; 6-Swarnim Yeolekar bt Ved Moghe 5-3; Sanat Kadle bt 3-Samihan Deshmukh 5-1; Shaunak Ranpise bt 7-Vaishnav Ranawade 5-2; Atharva Yelbhar bt Pradnyesh Shelke 5-1; Vihaan Tiwari bt 8-Veeren Choudhari 5-0; 2-Namish Hood bt Prithviraj Dudhane 5-3

under 8 (second round): Neel Bondre bt Anshul Pujari 5-4, 7-3; Yug Uparikar bt Divit Gosavi 5-2; Jai Thapad bt Aaryan Banerjee 5-0; Smit Undre bt Shaurya Gadade 5-1; Neel Desai bt Arnav Pande 5-0

National inter-engineering sports meet from Sept 14

Two hundred teams from across the nation will be seen in action during the National Inter-Engineering Sports Meet from September 14.

The event is organised by MIT World Peace University where athletes will be seen in action in 15 different sports which includes football, basketball, volleyball, cricket, baseball, badminton, table tennis, tennis, chess, carrom, Squash, Water polo, swimming, rowing and kabaddi.

The event will conclude on September 18. Last year, 110 colleges had registered with 5,200 participants.

Sep 10, 2019