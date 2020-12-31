e-paper
Pune witnesses warmest December in last 12 years 

Pune witnesses warmest December in last 12 years 

Dec 31, 2019 20:16 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

Pune December 2019 has been the warmest winter the city has witnessed in the past 12 years with 13.7 degrees Celsius being the lowest recorded temperature, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The last time Pune recorded temperature below 10 degrees Celsius was 10.9 degrees Celsius in December 2007. The lowest temperature of December 2019 was 13.7 degrees Celsius recorded on December 19.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune said,“North,central and eastern India have been shivering due to cold conditions. The northerly and north westerly winds are unable to penetrate Maharashtra except for parts of Vidarbha, therefore lack of winters. A western disturbance is approaching slowly over Maharashtra and over Gujarat region is an upper air cyclonic circulation.” 

“There will be an interaction between easterly and easterly southerly winds with northerly and north westerly wind. So, as a result, Marathwada and Vidarbha are likely to witness wet weather conditions in the next couple of days. The easterly and southerly winds that originate from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian sea are filled with moisture. The moisture is unable to form clouds over Pune, but will increase the minimum temperature. Simultaneously, it is preventing northerly winds to penetrate over our state. So, these are the two causes due to which temperatures may not fall below 14 to 15 degrees Celsius. From January 3 onwards, there is a probability that temperatures may fall below 13 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi. 

Minimum temperature recorded in December  (degrees Celsius)

2019 – 13.7 

2018 – 5.9 

2017 – 8.7 

2016 – 8.3 

2015 – 6.6 

2014 – 7.8 

2013 – 6.8 

2012 – 7.4 

2011 – 7.6 

2010 – 6.5 

2009 – 8.5 

2008 – 7.3

