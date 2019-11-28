e-paper
Punjab: 2 held for helping gangster Bheja flee from custody

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

The crime investigation agency (CIA) wing of Amritsar police have arrested two persons who allegedly helped a gangster to flee from police custody from Kapurthala civil hospital in May.

The accused were identified as Tirath Chauhan, alias Mithu, of Avtar Avenue and Akashdeep, alias Jandi, of Sultanwind village in Amritsar. With the arrest of the accused, police have also recovered two pistols from their possession.

Addressing a press conference at Civil Lines here, deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said a team of CIA wing, led by its in-charge Sukhwinder Singh, was checking vehicles during a barricading at Majitha road on Wednesday.

“During checking, the two, who were on a motorbike sans registration number, were stopped. When the team searched the accused, two pistols and six live rounds were recovered from their possession following which they were arrested,” he said.

Later, during questioning, the two confessed that they had helped gangster Gurbhej Singh, alias Bheja, to escape from the civil hospital. Of the four persons involved in freeing Bheja, two were arrested earlier.

The DCP said: “The two accused are also involved in looting cash at gunpoint from a wine shop on Majitha road last month.”

He said a fresh case under section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Sadar police station.

