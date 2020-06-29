Punjab CM urges Centre to return donations made by Chinese firms to PM-CARES Fund

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 15:57 IST

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday urged the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre to return the donations received in the PM-CARES Fund from Chinese firms.

Capt Amarinder Singh said that he had got information that Chinese companies or companies having funding from China were contributing to the PM-CARES Fund. “There is a confrontation on between India and China. If any money has been received, it should be sent back,” he said at a press conference here, naming four Chinese firms.

The Punjab chief minister’s statement came a day after the Congress alleged that Chinese firms were contributing to the fund, asking the Modi government why it was accepting such donations at the time of a standoff between the two countries. The PM-CARES Fund was set up by the central government in March this year to deal with any coronavirus-related emergency.

CAPT FOR REOPENING KARTARPUR CORRIDOR

Capt Amarinder Singh said he was in favour of reopening the Kartarpur Corridor which allows visa-free access to Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan’s Narowal district.

Pakistan had on Saturday announced its readiness to reopen the corridor to Indian pilgrims.

The chief minister said the Centre will take a decision on this. “If they ask me, I will tell them that I am in favour of opening the Kartarpur Corridor with strict social distancing guidelines,” he said in response to a query.