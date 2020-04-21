e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Punjab cop whose hand was cut off in Patiala on road to recovery, will need five months of physiotherapy

Punjab cop whose hand was cut off in Patiala on road to recovery, will need five months of physiotherapy

Nine days after incident, PGIMER, Chandigarh, director Dr Jagat Ram says surgery to replant hand has been successful

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 11:14 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Hindustantimes
         

CHANDIGARH: The policeman, whose hand was chopped off by a group of nihang Sikhs in Patiala, is recovering as his treatment is underway at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

“Assistant sub-inspector Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off and later replanted fighting off an attack, while enforcing curfew at Patiala Sabzi Mandi on April 12, is recovering as his treatment is underway at PGIMER,” the hospital authorities said in a statement.

Harjeet Singh has since been promoted as sub inspector.

The PGIMER director said that it will require four to five months of physiotherapy for his hands to become functional.

“Singh was operated on April 12, the surgery has been successful. It was a complicated surgery as the hand was chopped off. For functional success, it will require 4-5 months as physiotherapy is needed,” PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said.

The policeman’s hand was chopped off, and a few others were injured when a group of nihangs allegedly attacked them at a vegetable market in Patiala district on April 12.

top news
‘Few tested positive’: Tablighi chief’s comeback on Jamaat spreading Covid-19
‘Few tested positive’: Tablighi chief’s comeback on Jamaat spreading Covid-19
125 families in quarantine after Covid-19 +ve case emerges in Rashtrapati Bhavan
125 families in quarantine after Covid-19 +ve case emerges in Rashtrapati Bhavan
Trump to suspend immigration to ‘protect jobs of American citizens’
Trump to suspend immigration to ‘protect jobs of American citizens’
With 472 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally goes up to 4,676
With 472 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally goes up to 4,676
WHO chief terms Covid-19 ‘Public Enemy No. 1’, says ‘worst is yet ahead of us’
WHO chief terms Covid-19 ‘Public Enemy No. 1’, says ‘worst is yet ahead of us’
Another ‘much loved’ Indian-origin doctor dies of Covid-19 in UK
Another ‘much loved’ Indian-origin doctor dies of Covid-19 in UK
After Delhi, Mumbai becomes India’s 2nd city with drive-through Covid-19 tests
After Delhi, Mumbai becomes India’s 2nd city with drive-through Covid-19 tests
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities