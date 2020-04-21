Punjab cop whose hand was cut off in Patiala on road to recovery, will need five months of physiotherapy

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 11:14 IST

CHANDIGARH: The policeman, whose hand was chopped off by a group of nihang Sikhs in Patiala, is recovering as his treatment is underway at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

“Assistant sub-inspector Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off and later replanted fighting off an attack, while enforcing curfew at Patiala Sabzi Mandi on April 12, is recovering as his treatment is underway at PGIMER,” the hospital authorities said in a statement.

Harjeet Singh has since been promoted as sub inspector.

The PGIMER director said that it will require four to five months of physiotherapy for his hands to become functional.

“Singh was operated on April 12, the surgery has been successful. It was a complicated surgery as the hand was chopped off. For functional success, it will require 4-5 months as physiotherapy is needed,” PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said.

The policeman’s hand was chopped off, and a few others were injured when a group of nihangs allegedly attacked them at a vegetable market in Patiala district on April 12.