e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Punjab govt to hold webinar on employment opportunities on July 24

Punjab govt to hold webinar on employment opportunities on July 24

Interested persons must register at www.pgrkam.com to participate in the webinar.

cities Updated: Jul 20, 2020 17:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
A panel of representatives of reputed organisations like Microsoft, Walmart India, Pepsi-Co, Dell and Amazon will participate in the session.
A panel of representatives of reputed organisations like Microsoft, Walmart India, Pepsi-Co, Dell and Amazon will participate in the session.(HT File Photo)
         

The Department Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), Punjab, will organise a state-level webinar on “Emerging employment opportunities and challenges after Covid-19” at 3pm on July 24.

Additional deputy commissioner(ADC) Aashika Jain said the webinar will create awareness among the youth about the employment opportunities in the Covid-19 shadowed environment and the skills required for them.

It will be inaugurated by cabinet minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Rahul Tewari, secretary, employment generation and training. A panel of representatives of reputed organisations like Microsoft, Walmart India, Pepsi-Co, Dell and Amazon will participate in the session.

Interested persons must register at www.pgrkam.com to participate in the webinar. The webinar will also be aired on DBEE’s YouTube channel.

For queries, participants can contact 98151-62064 or 78142-59210.

top news
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
Pilot camp so much hand in glove with BJP, I doubt they’d come back: Gehlot
Pilot camp so much hand in glove with BJP, I doubt they’d come back: Gehlot
LIVE: Total lockdown in Bengal for 2 days every week amid spike in Covid-19 cases
LIVE: Total lockdown in Bengal for 2 days every week amid spike in Covid-19 cases
From Ladakh to Japan’s Senkaku Islands, ‘bully’ China is in an overdrive
From Ladakh to Japan’s Senkaku Islands, ‘bully’ China is in an overdrive
Youth accused of rape and murder of north Bengal student found dead
Youth accused of rape and murder of north Bengal student found dead
Row over invitation to PM Modi for Ram Temple bhoomi pujan unwarranted: VHP
Row over invitation to PM Modi for Ram Temple bhoomi pujan unwarranted: VHP
‘Who knew person with such innocent face will…’: CM Gehlot roasts Sachin Pilot
‘Who knew person with such innocent face will…’: CM Gehlot roasts Sachin Pilot
Watch: Asymptomatic Covid patients organise flash mob at care centre in Karnataka
Watch: Asymptomatic Covid patients organise flash mob at care centre in Karnataka
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In