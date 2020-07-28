e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab health dept asks PGIMER to audit Covid-19 tests being carried out by private hospital in Jalandhar

Punjab health dept asks PGIMER to audit Covid-19 tests being carried out by private hospital in Jalandhar

Special secretary, health, Isha Kalia says department survey found Patel Hospital reported 26% positivity rate of the 205 samples put through RT-PCR tests for Covid-19, much higher as compared to other government and private labs

chandigarh Updated: Jul 28, 2020 15:46 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Samples for Covid-19 testing being collected. The Punjab health department surveyed private labs in Jalandhar and found that the positive case ratio at the local Patel Hospital was much higher.
Samples for Covid-19 testing being collected. The Punjab health department surveyed private labs in Jalandhar and found that the positive case ratio at the local Patel Hospital was much higher.(Bharat Bhushan/HT file photo)
         

Jalandhar: Suspecting discrepancy in the testing of Covid-19 samples by a private hospital in Jalandhar, the Punjab health department on Tuesday the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to conduct an audit of the RT-PCR tests being carried out.

The state health department surveyed private labs in Jalandhar and found that the positive case ratio at the local Patel Hospital was much higher.

Special secretary, health, Isha Kalia wrote to PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram that Patel Hospital in Jalandhar reported 26.34% positivity rate of the 205 samples put through RT-PCR (real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests for Covid-19. This is high compared to other government and private labs.

“It is requested that PGI may conduct an audit of the lab,” Kalia said.

She requested 10 random positive samples and five random negative samples to be sent by the Jalandhar administration.

HOSPITAL FACING INQUIRY OVER CHARGES

During its survey, the health department found that Onrequest lab reported 24 positive cases out of 443 samples (5.42%); SRL lab 14 positive cases out of 612 samples (2.29%); Lal Path Lab 30 cases out of 433 samples (6.93%); Metropolis Health four cases out of 48 samples (8.33%); Pathkind seven cases out of 72 samples (9.72%); and Patel Hospital 54 positive cases out of 205 samples (26.34%).

When contacted, Patel Hospital authorities declined comment.

On July 23, deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori had marked an inquiry against Patel Hospital in Civil Lines for charging Rs 5,500 for a Covid-19 test from a patient on July 21, even as the government had fixed the maximum cost for the test, including GST/taxes, at Rs 2,400. The state government orders were issued on July 8. An inquiry into the matter is underway.

top news
Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, says China
Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, says China
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
EC’s rare reprimand for Kashmir Lt Guv over remarks on timing of elections
EC’s rare reprimand for Kashmir Lt Guv over remarks on timing of elections
ED raids GVK Group offices in connection with Mumbai airport scam
ED raids GVK Group offices in connection with Mumbai airport scam
Heavy rains slow down Mumbai; waterlogging disrupts traffic across the city
Heavy rains slow down Mumbai; waterlogging disrupts traffic across the city
Two men, who stole 100kg butter, cheese from popular pav bhaji joint, arrested
Two men, who stole 100kg butter, cheese from popular pav bhaji joint, arrested
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
Watch why ex-captain of India’s wheelchair cricket team works as a labourer 
Watch why ex-captain of India’s wheelchair cricket team works as a labourer 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In