e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Punjab lawyer consumes poison at Tikri border

Punjab lawyer consumes poison at Tikri border

cities Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 00:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 55-year-old lawyer from Punjab died after allegedly consuming poison at Pakoda Chowk, 6km from Tikri border where farmers are protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws.

Sadar Bahadurgarh SHO Surender Kumar said they received information that the lawyer has consumed some poisonous substance and died at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

“We are waiting for his family to lodge an FIR in the case. Farmers had received a suicide note from the deceased,” the SHO said.

In the suicide note, he has reportedly addressed PM Modi as “a dictator”.

In the note, the deceased had claimed that he is sacrificing his life in support of the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws so that the government is compelled to listen to the voice of the people.

He wrote that the common people like farmers and labourers are feeling “defrauded due to the three black agriculture laws and a worst life is inevitable”.

Police said they are verifying the authenticity of the note, dated December 18.

PGIMS spokesman Gajender Singh said the lawyer was referred here from the Bahadurgarh civil hospital and died during treatment.

top news
136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
Delhi’s air quality nears severe; IMD warns of cold wave from Tuesday
Delhi’s air quality nears severe; IMD warns of cold wave from Tuesday
Personal jibes, rhetoric mark rallies by Abhishek Banerjee, Adhikari
Personal jibes, rhetoric mark rallies by Abhishek Banerjee, Adhikari
Explained: What happens if the US government runs out of money on Monday?
Explained: What happens if the US government runs out of money on Monday?
Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal governor, invites him to Eden Gardens
Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal governor, invites him to Eden Gardens
Bitcoin faces regulatory scrutiny in US after record-breaking rally
Bitcoin faces regulatory scrutiny in US after record-breaking rally
Covid update: USA vaccine fraud probe; India mutant virus treatment
Covid update: USA vaccine fraud probe; India mutant virus treatment
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In