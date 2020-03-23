Punjab ministers Tript Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa pledge month’s salary to CM’s Relief Fund for efforts to control Covid-19

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 11:43 IST

CHANDIGARH: Punjab cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa have pledged a month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help the needy in the fight against coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a statement here on Monday, Bajwa appealed to people of the state to stay home till March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. “Due to the lockdown, daily wage workers and the needy may fall short of food items. I urge industrial houses, social and religious leaders to come forward to provide all possible help to the people in this crisis,” the minister said.

Bajwa, who holds the charge for rural development, higher education, animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries, also appealed to people to cooperate with the government. He said that there is no need to panic but to follow the health department’s instructions.

Commending chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s announcement for immediate relief of Rs 3000 each for all registered construction workers in the state amid Covid-19 restrictions, Randhawa, the state cooperation and jails minister, said it was the duty of all to help the needy in this hour of crisis.

STATE IAS OFFICERS TO DONATE DAY’S SALARY

All Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of the Punjab cadre will contribute a day’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help those whose livelihood has been lost due to the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. This was announced by the Punjab IAS Officers’ Association on Monday.