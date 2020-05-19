e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab not to delineate red, orange or green zones

Punjab not to delineate red, orange or green zones

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said the state has decided to delineate only the containment zones to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic

chandigarh Updated: May 19, 2020 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said the state has decided to delineate only the containment zones to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and not red, orange and green zones as earlier.

Containment zone is an area around epicentre of 15 cases or more in a village/ward. It can also be a small group of adjacent villages/wards.

In a statement, the minister said that period of containment will be of minimum 14 days. “If in a week, there is no new case or only one new case, the area will be opened. Otherwise period of containment will be extended by one week at a time,” he said.

78% COVID PATIENTS CURED

Sidhu also said Punjab has become the leading state in the country to battle coronavirus by achieving 78% recovery rate of Covid-19 patients.

He said that out of 1,980 patients, 1,557 cases have been cured.

The minister said ‘Risk Stratified Random Sampling’ will be done (in case of frequent travellers, front line workers, people with co-morbidity and people living in densely populated areas etc) across the state and focus kept on high risk areas and high risk individuals to further prevent the spread of coronavirus. Instructions have been issued to civil surgeons in this regard.

He said that 1,252 of the total 4,218 Nanded-returnees tested positive and all of them have been declared cured and sent to their homes.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In