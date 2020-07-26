Punjab plans big promotional boost for ‘king fruit’ kinnow in country

cities

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 21:31 IST

As kinnow growers are anticipating a sluggish market ahead of harvesting season in October, Punjab Agri Export Corporation (PAEC) has planned a campaign to promote the ‘king fruit’ of Punjab across the country.

PAEC general manager Ranbir Singh said on Sunday the states of southern India will be targeted under the ‘Punjab Kinnow’ campaign from September onwards.

“Unlock 2.0 is being seen as a business opportunity to boost the mandarin hybrid with focus on its high nutritious value. It is for the first time that the state government is making an organised effort for kinnow promotion,” he said.

The top official also informed that chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had taken interest in PAEC’s initiative as kinnow growers were concerned about marketing their produce amid the pandemic.

“Punjab Agricultural University’s state-supported research had proved that kinnows have anti-oxidant properties that not only reduce chances of cancer, but also lowered the risk of contracting diseases that affect immunity, like HIV. Kinnow seeds contain a high level of limonin, a natural content with medicinal value. The fruit will be marketed while highlighting these facts through social media and conventional strategies,” he added.

Besides ensuring freight subsidies for transportation, PAEC is also working to ensure logistic support to transport kinnows to the key states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Gujarat.

Earlier, Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had announced that the central government would provide 50% subsidy on storage and transportation of kinnows to the consumption centres.

With about 33,000 hectare land under kinnow cultivation, Abohar belt in Fazilka district is the hub of of the citrus variety production. Abohar produces 60% of the state’s fruit. In 2019, it had produced 7 lakh metric tonnes of kinnow. Farmers are expecting a higher yield this year, but they are worried due to low rates being offered for pre-harvest contracts.

A leading kinnow orchardist from Bhangar Khera village Raghav Sharda said a contractor has agreed to pay ₹12/kg for harvest from the farm.

“In 2019, farmers sold kinnow between ₹15-18/kg in wholesale. This year, we expect up to 50% jump in yield but not many contractors are coming forward to finalise deals,” said Sharda.

A second generation kinnow grower, Geet Setia said that till last year, informal trade commitments began from April onwards, after traders assessed kinnow production on the basis of fruit flowering.

“Though traders have started approaching, the rates are not encouraging. Kinnow growers are hopeful after PAEC has assured to help farmers in marketing the fruit,” he said.

According to kinnow trader Shivam Setia, presently the pre-harvest wholesale rate is between ₹9-12/kg even though a bumper yield is expected this season.

“Smooth transportation amid Covid-19 pandemic may be the determining factor for a stable kinnow market this year. Suppliers are not confident of investing at this juncture. The picture may be cleared by October,” said Setia.