Punjab's death toll reaches 19 as 63-year-old Rajpura woman succumbs to Covid-19

Punjab’s death toll reaches 19 as 63-year-old Rajpura woman succumbs to Covid-19

The victim’s two sons and their wives have also tested positive and are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Patiala

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 17:45 IST
HT Correspondent
A 63-year-old woman succumbed to coronavirus disease in the isolation ward of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here on Monday, taking the Covid-19 death toll in Punjab to 19.

The woman, a resident of Rajpura, had tested positive on April 16, following which she was admitted to the intensive care unit of GMCH.

She was the first Covid-19 case reported from Rajpura, which is now a hotspot with 42 positive cases.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said the woman was symptomatic at the time she was tested positive for Covid-19.

“She had a history of diabetes, hypertension and respiratory issues. She was admitted in a serious condition and was also put on ventilator support for a few days,” Dr Malhotra said.

Two of her sons and their wives have also tested positive and are currently admitted in the isolation ward of GMCH here.

