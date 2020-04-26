e-paper
Punjab starts Covid-19 helpline for youth

The youth can send a text or a WhatsApp message on the helpline number 95772-00003 from 10am to 5pm

cities Updated: Apr 26, 2020 19:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The helpline is aimed at helping them tackle depression, anxiety and stress during the Covid-19 lockdown.(HT File Photo)
         

The Punjab Youth Development Board (PYDB) has started a helpline for the youth to help them tackle depression, anxiety and stress during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Chairman Sukhwinder Singh Bindra said, “The youth can send a text or a WhatsApp message on the helpline number 95772-00003 from 10am to 5pm.”

He said, “The PYDB is committed to the welfare of the youth of the state and in view of the lockdown, initiatives have already been taken by the state government.”

Bindra said, “The board has also distributed more than 1,000 PPE kits among healthcare workers, ration to the needy and coordinated with Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Gurdwara Sahib committee to prepare community meals for more than 2,000 people on a daily basis.”

