Amritsar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government will convene a special session of the Assembly on April 13 to amend a 2008 Act to impose stricter punishment for sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and other religious texts. Punjab to amend law for stricter punishment for sacrilege of religious texts, special session on Apr 13

The proposed legislation will include heavy fines, property confiscation and cover offences committed through digital content, with the draft being prepared in consultation with the "sant samaj and legal experts", Mann said in a statement.

Asserting its "zero-tolerance" stance, the government said no one guilty of 'beadbi' will be spared.

During a meeting with religious leaders here, Mann said, "The session will be convened on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas and the Act will be formed in consultation with Sant Samaj and legal experts."

Opinions from eminent lawyers across the country will be sought while preparing the draft of this legislation to ensure exemplary punishment for perpetrators of this heinous crime, he said.

Mann said that during the session, necessary amendments will be made to the Jagt Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, enacted by the Punjab Government, to introduce a strong and comprehensive law to prevent 'beadbi' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and other religious texts.

Inviting leaders of various sects, Taksals, Nihang Singh groups, Udasi sects, Nirmala sects, Kar Seva groups, Ragis, and Kathavachaks, the CM urged them to attend the special session and witness the passage of this historic legislation.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar will soon visit Samana to persuade activist Gurjeet Singh Khalsa to end his protest and invite him to attend the special assembly session as well.

Khalsa has been sitting atop a nearly 400-foot telecom tower in Samana since October 12, 2024, demanding stringent punishment for sacrilege incidents.

"The Punjab government respects the sentiments of Sant Samaj and devotees and is committed to enacting a strict law that will deter any mischievous elements from committing acts of 'beadbi'," said Mann.

Mann also said the law will include stringent punishments, heavy fines, and even confiscation of the property of the accused.

"The new act will also cover the 'beadbi' carried out through digital content. The Punjab government is working with full sincerity to prevent incidents of 'beadbi' of religious texts," he said.

Mann stressed that his government respects the religious sentiments of everyone and no one guilty of 'beadbi' will be spared.

Earlier, the delegation demanded that pending cases be expedited to ensure strict punishment for the guilty.

They also expressed gratitude to the A-led Punjab government for organising events commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

They appreciated the government's decision to grant holy city status to Sri Amritsar Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib, and Talwandi Sabo.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.