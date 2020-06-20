Punjab to cap covid treatment cost in pvt hospitals

cities

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 21:38 IST

Chandigarh The Punjab government will cap the hospitalisation and treatment cost in private hospitals for Covid patients and those not adhering to it will be shut down, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said on Saturday.

The rate for private hospitals and clinics is expected to be finalised by Monday, the CM said during his #AskCaptain session on Facebook.

Taking strict view of complaints of exorbitant fee being charged by private hospitals, the CM termed such actions as ‘anti-people and anti-national’ and warned that the private institutions will not be allowed to indulge in such shameless profiteering at the cost of the lives of people. “If these hospitals do not agree to the government rates, we will close them down,” he added.

Expressing concern over the spike in Covid cases in the state, the CM said he had sought from the Centre permission to allow the state to make Covid test certificates mandatory for all those crossing the border, adding that with 87,000 cars having entered Punjab from Delhi alone in recent days, the threat of the pandemic spiralling further was acute.

Even as he reiterated the state’s full preparedness for handling the Covid crisis, with no shortage of equipment and supplies, the CM said the battle had to be fought collectively by all, while appealing to people to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

For the first time, there had been an increase in the number of people on oxygen and ventilator, he said, adding that the situation was explosive, with cases rising around the world. With easing of restrictions and more testing, the numbers would continue to spike, he warned, adding that timely intervention and adherence to protocols was imperative to save lives.

On a question regarding some industrialist wanting to bring back labourers to the state at their own expense, the CM said they were most welcome to do so but would need to ensure strict home quarantine for 14 days.

On a concern expressed by a Hoshiarpur resident on sending students of a professional institute for exams to Jalandhar, the CM clarified that Jalandhar was no longer a containment zone and the state government was following a micro-containment strategy. Hence, there was no bar on students travelling to Jalandhar, except to the micro containment zones, to take their exam, he added.

On the issue of Sikhs in Uttar Pradesh being relocated, Amarinder said he had spoken to his counterpart Yogi Adityanath and was hopeful that the latter will stop the move. “If that does not happen, he will take up the matter with the Prime Minister,” Capt said.

Capt Amarinder Singh, chief minister