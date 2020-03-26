Punjab to give 10 lakh packets of dry ration to daily wagers

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 22:48 IST

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced immediate distribution of 10 lakh packets of dry ration to daily wagers and unorganised labourers in the state to help them through the contingency situation created by the curfew imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The packets, containing 10kg atta, 2kg dal and 2kg of sugar each, would be distributed in the slums and other pockets where such daily wagers and labourers are staying in large numbers, an official spokesperson said. These packets will be made available at the offices of the deputy commissioners to support any such persons who do not get covered in the door-to-door distribution and may call the helpline numbers for food.

In a statement, Amarinder said while the economic package announced by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was welcome and would provide support to many sections of the society, there was unfortunately no immediate relief provided by the Centre to the daily wage earners and the unorganised sector workers, who had been left in the lurch following the curfew/lockdown imposition.

Earlier, during a video conference conducted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi with the chief ministers of the party-led states, Amarinder said all efforts were being made by his government to reach out to the poor in Punjab.