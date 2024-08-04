 Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.37 °C, check weather forecast for August 4, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Aug 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.37 °C, check weather forecast for August 4, 2024

Aug 04, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Aug 04, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on August 4, 2024 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on August 4, 2024, is 37.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.37 °C and 38.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 07:33 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, August 5, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.56 °C and 39.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.

With temperatures ranging between 31.37 °C and 38.08 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Punjab the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 38.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 5, 2024 39.01 °C Scattered clouds
August 6, 2024 38.25 °C Light rain
August 7, 2024 38.84 °C Light rain
August 8, 2024 37.74 °C Light rain
August 9, 2024 37.0 °C Light rain
August 10, 2024 38.76 °C Sky is clear
August 11, 2024 39.59 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 4, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.61 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 31.81 °C Light rain
Chennai 33.39 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru 26.3 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 25.74 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 28.9 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 34.76 °C Light rain

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Punjab weather update on August 04, 2024
News / Cities / Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.37 °C, check weather forecast for August 4, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 04, 2024
