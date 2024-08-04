Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.37 °C, check weather forecast for August 4, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on August 4, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on August 4, 2024, is 37.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.37 °C and 38.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 07:33 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 5, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.56 °C and 39.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.
With temperatures ranging between 31.37 °C and 38.08 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Punjab the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 38.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 4, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 5, 2024
|39.01 °C
|Scattered clouds
|August 6, 2024
|38.25 °C
|Light rain
|August 7, 2024
|38.84 °C
|Light rain
|August 8, 2024
|37.74 °C
|Light rain
|August 9, 2024
|37.0 °C
|Light rain
|August 10, 2024
|38.76 °C
|Sky is clear
|August 11, 2024
|39.59 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.61 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|31.81 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.39 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|26.3 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|25.74 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|34.76 °C
|Light rain
