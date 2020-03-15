e-paper
Punjabi language classes part of after-school programme in California

Mar 15, 2020
Students in Fresno, California, will now be able to learn the Punjabi language as part of an after-school programme, it was reported.

The Fresno Unified School District (FUSD) launched the new programme in response to the Global California 2030 Initiative, which besides Punjabi, will also teach Arabic, Spanish, French and Mixteco, the India-West news reported.

Currently, the languages are taught at five elementary schools, with one of the languages taught at each school.

The statewide 2030 goals for the initiative, as per the school publication, are to triple the number of students who earn the seal of biliteracy, quadruple the number of bilingual programs, establish 100 state-approved bilingual teacher preparation programs and double the number of teachers authorised to teach in two languages.

