PUTA elections: Pbi University releases final list of candidates

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:16 IST

The Punjabi University has released the final list of candidates in fray for the Punjabi University Teachers’ Union (PUTA) elections that are scheduled to be held on September 13.

Following the withdrawal of nominations on Monday, mainly two alliances of teachers — Progressive Teachers’ Alliance (PTA) and Teachers’ United Front (TUF) — will face each other.

Only the regular and ad hoc faculty working on the varsity campus, at the regional centres and neighbourhood campuses, can participate in the election, which was revived last year after a gap of eight years.

University registrar Manjit Singh Nijjar, who is also the returning officer for the PUTA polls, said that two candidates are in fray for the post of president, two each for vice-president, secretary and joint secretary-cum-treasurer and eight for seven posts of executive members.

From Progressive Teachers’ Alliance, incumbent president Bhupinder Singh Virk of the department of law is running for president, Sumandeep Kaur of computer science engineering department for vice-president, Jasdeep Singh of economics department for secretary, Gurpreet Singh Dhanoa of civil engineering department for joint secretary-cum-treasurer, and Balraj Singh Brar, Paramjeet Kaur Gill and Charanjit Singh for executive members.

On the other hand, from Teachers’ United Front, Jaswinder Singh Brar of economics department is candidate for president’s post, Dr Harjinder Singh of electronics and communication engineering department for vice-president, Gurnam Singh Virk of social work department for secretary, Poonam Patyar of chemistry department for joint secretary-cum-treasurer, and Ashok Bhatia, Avneetpal Singh, Harish Kumar, Pankaj Mohindru and Sikander Singh Cheema for executive members.

Both groups release manifestoes

Both the teachers’ alliances have released their respective manifestoes for the PUTA polls. The TUF has mentioned 26 items in their manifesto and the PTA 31, related to their demands and vision for the varsity faculty.

Meanwhile, both the groups have pressed upon taking up the matter related to financial condition of the university with the state government, besides raising issues concerning promotions and pending arrears of teachers.

Among others promises, both groups have mentioned restoration of old pension scheme, streamlining of process of promotions under career advancement scheme(CAS), entry of vehicles belonging to faculty members of regional centres and neighbourhood campuses, to press university to end ad hocism, among others.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 22:14 IST