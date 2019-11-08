PVVNL lodges over 550 FIRs against power thieves in last 45 days

cities

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:47 IST

NOIDA: The Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) has lodged over 550 FIRs against those stealing electricity in Gautam Budh Nagar at its exclusive anti-theft police station in Sector 63 since September 25 this year.

Chief engineer Virendra Nath Singh said following the decision of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), Gautam Budh Nagar got its exclusive anti-power theft police station on September 25. “To tighten the noose around power thieves, without giving more burden on otherwise overworked police force, the UPPCL had demanded exclusive police stations in all 14 districts under PVVNL, to deal with the cases of power theft,” he said.

Singh further said during different drives to check power theft, so far, over 550 FIRs have been lodged against such thieves under Section 135 and 158B of the Electricity Act, 2003. “We withdraw the FIRs once the offenders pay the fine imposed by PVVNL,” he said.

The chief engineer said after the establishment of power theft police station, the raiding team does not need to send a requisition for police force in advance. “We immediately take the force available at anti-theft police station and conduct raids. Section 135 of the Act is imposed against a person who taps or makes any illegal connection or tampers a meter or uses electricity in an unauthorised manner. A case under Section 158B is lodged against a person who illegally connects any meter with another’s electric line or connects it to any line for the purpose of communicating without licence or maliciously injures any meter,” he said.

He said after the establishment of this anti-power theft police station, there was a big rise in the revenue recovery of the PVVNL. “We have collected revenue of over ₹25 crore since September 25,” he said.

Arun Kumar Singh, SHO of power anti-power theft police station, said so far, 552 cases of power theft have been registered at this police station. “While over 400 cases are registered under Section 135, the remaining cases have been lodged for illegal connection. We have filed the charge-sheet in more than 60 cases,” he said.