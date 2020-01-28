e-paper
Radiologist loses ₹20,000 to e-wallet fraud

Radiologist loses ₹20,000 to e-wallet fraud

cities Updated: Jan 28, 2020 19:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram: A 36-year-old city-based radiologist was allegedly duped of nearly ₹20,000 by an unidentified caller who purchased a smartphone online using her e-wallet, the police said on Tuesday. The police said they have traced the location but are yet to identify the suspect.

Dr Geetu Agarwal, a radiologist who runs her clinic in Sector 56, complained to the police in October last year that someone used her e-wallet account after taking one time password (OTP) through her receptionist by fraudulent way. “I was busy with patients when someone called posing as one of my patients and said he wanted to transfer the amount to my e-wallet account for a few tests. Since I was busy, I asked my receptionist to share the details,” she said.

The police said the caller asked to share a six-digit code with him following which ₹19,998 was debited from the victim’s account.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Sector 56, tried reaching out to the online marketplace, but they refused to help. The victim also complained to the customer care of thee-wallet companyand online marketplace but she hasn’t received any reply from them.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that they had handed over the investigation to cyber crime police station and based on the report, a case under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 56 police station on Monday.

“We have received a few details of the suspect through the online marketplace that had delivered the mobile phone to him. A team of cyber crime police is working on the call detail records of the number used to commit the crime. The suspect had switched off his mobile phone within three days,” Sangwan said.

The police said such incidents are increasing day by day and they have registered more than 30 cases this month so far.

