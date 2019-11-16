e-paper
Rafale verdict has exposed Rahul Gandhi's lies: Khattar

cities Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday staged at protest outside district headquarters here, demanding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s apology for misleading the country on Rafale deal.

The protest was in support of the saffron party’s countrywide protest call.

In a brief interaction with the media, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was in Kurukshetra to attend a private function, said the apex court’s verdict has “exposed the Congress leader and his party’s lies”.

“The people of the country will never forgive him (Rahul) for speaking lies to dent the image of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the chief minister said.

He said the BJP will now expose the Congress’ lies to the public by holding protests so that such acts are not repeated again.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a review petition seeking a court-monitored criminal probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal between the Indian government and France’s Dassault Aviation.

The three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph dismissed to review the petition in a unanimous judgment.

In Karnal, the protest was led by local MP Sanjay Bhatia, who said, “The Supreme Court’s verdict has exposed Rahul Gandhi’s lies. He should apologies to the Prime Minister and the people of the country for his false propaganda.”

