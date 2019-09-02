Ragpicker arrested for groping Chandigarh woman in her house

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 00:41 IST

A 36-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman after forcibly entering her house in Sanjay Labour Colony, Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Gur Dut Mishra, alias Prince, a ragpicker.

In her complaint, the 26-year-old woman said Mishra entered her house and forcibly hugged and groped her. After she pushed him out of the house, he went to two other houses. She informed the police, who arrived at the scene and arrested the accused.

Acting on the complaint, cops at the Industrial Area police station registered a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (sexual harassment), 452 (house trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was presented before a court and sent to the judicial custody.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 00:41 IST