Ragpicker killed, body dumped near railway tracks

Ragpicker killed, body dumped near railway tracks

cities Updated: Mar 12, 2020 18:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gurugram A 25-year-old man was found murdered near the railway tracks located near a flyover in Dhanwapur village on Wednesday night. The police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Chandan Kumar, a ragpicker, of Katihar in Bihar, who stayed in Basai village of Sector 9 with his family.

The police said that prima facie, it seems the victim was beaten to death. A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that his body, without a shirt, was found in a vacant area near the railway crossing. The police said he was wearing a shirt when he had gone from his house on Tuesday morning.

“He had injuries to his face, possibly inflicted with a heavy object or a weapon. According to his family members, he had gone to celebrate Holi on the morning of March 10 and did not return,” the police official said.

The police said his family did not report him missing, assuming he stayed at a friend’s house. On Wednesday around 10.30 pm, a passerby noticed the body and informed the police.

The police are questioning people who celebrated Holi with the victim to identify the suspects.

A case was registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Rajendra Park police station on Wednesday.

