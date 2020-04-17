Rain adds to woes of farmers

cities

The untimely drizzle witnessed in parts of Majha since the wee hours of Friday has delayed harvesting and procurement of wheat, adding to worries of farmers. With harvesting already delayed due to prevalence of moisture in the grain, mandis are yet to see normal arrival. Punjab Mandi Board officials said regular arrival was expected after April 20.

“The rainfall is mild and will not have a major impact on the crop. However, it would increase moisture. If rain stops in a day or two, it would not cause much damage, but harvesting will be delayed,” said Harinderjit Singh, Amritsar chief agriculture office.

Similar weather in Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Pathankot — have resulted in a lowering the temperature. At this stage, wheat needs high temperature and dry climate.

“Rain is delaying the process. The sky is cloudy, which is a major cause of worry,” said Tejinderpal Singh, a farmer of Rasoolpur village of Tarn Taran.

Farmers protest in Gurdaspur

Farmers protested against wheat procurement norms put in place in the district. Kirti Kisan Union’s state general secretary Satbir Singh claimed under the current system, farmers were required to take his crop for procurement a number of times, which was a waste of effort.

Drizzle interrupts harvesting in Nabha

Harvesting was interrupted at Kot Kalan, Sadhoheri and Binaheri village in Nabha due to drizzle that lasted an hour. Department of food and civil supplies joint director, Ajayveer Singh Sarao, inspected arrangements at the Nabha grain market.

— With inputs from Kamaljit Singh Kamal and Mohit Singla

Overcast conditions will impede procurement: PAU

Advising state’s farmers to avoid rushing to the grain market amid overcast conditions and rain, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has said farmers were better-off in ensuring that the crop stayed dry, by staying home. Admitting that overcast weather will impede procurement, the varsity’s extension education department has said farmers must be patient. “These are tough times. Covid -19 has hit all sectors. Due to paucity of labour, harvesting is getting delayed. There would be instances of rejection of crop due to over-ripening. Farmers are advised to show restraint and cooperate with procurement agencies,” said director, extension education, JS Mahal.

New DSR technique could be handy

The varsity has also developed a new Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) technique. PAU senior agronomist MS Bhullar said the technique was developed after three years of research and was successfully tested in fields last year. In this, the field is first laser-leveled followed by pre-sowing (rauni) irrigation and its preparation when it reaches tar-wattar (good soil moisture) condition. Rice is sown immediately with a tractor-operated Lucky Seed Drill that simultaneously sprays herbicide.