e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Rain lashes parts of HP, more likely till May 12

Rain lashes parts of HP, more likely till May 12

Weather will be dry throughout the state on May 8 after which rain will continue in higher and middle hills till May 12.

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 17:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorms are very likely to occur in higher and middle hills of the state on May 7.
Rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorms are very likely to occur in higher and middle hills of the state on May 7.(ht file photo)
         

Heavy rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorms lashed Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur Shimla, Solan and Mandi districts on Wednesday.

State’s meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said due to a fresh western disturbance, rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorms are very likely to occur in higher and middle hills of the state on May 7. “Weather will be dry throughout the state on May 8 after which rain will continue in higher and middle hills till May 12.However, weather will be dry in the lower hills,” he said.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures were one to two degrees below normal and maximum temperatures were three to four degrees below normal.

Shimla witnessed light to moderate rainfall and the minimum temperature was 11.5°C.

The minimum temperature in Kufri was 8.9°C, Manali 6.4°C, Dalhousie 12.0°C and Dharamshala 12.8°C. Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan recorded 12.0°C, 21.0°C, 20.6°C and 19.4°C respectively.

With 2.3°C, Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest in the state while Una was the hottest at 36.2°C.

top news
Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari
Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari
In Karnataka’s Rs 1600-cr lockdown relief, Rs 5,000 for barbers, taxi drivers
In Karnataka’s Rs 1600-cr lockdown relief, Rs 5,000 for barbers, taxi drivers
Riaz Naikoo aka Bin Qasim, Kashmir’s Hizbul chief, shot dead in overnight op
Riaz Naikoo aka Bin Qasim, Kashmir’s Hizbul chief, shot dead in overnight op
LIVE: Number of Covid-19 cases reach 1,831 in Uttar Pradesh
LIVE: Number of Covid-19 cases reach 1,831 in Uttar Pradesh
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
Adele shows off incredible body transformation in new pic
Adele shows off incredible body transformation in new pic
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities