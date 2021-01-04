e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Rain, thunderstorm likely to continue till Tuesday in Noida and Ghaziabad

Rain, thunderstorm likely to continue till Tuesday in Noida and Ghaziabad

cities Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent & PTI
HT Correspondent & PTI
         

NOIDA: Light to moderate rains with thunderstorms are likely in the next two days over Noida and its adjoining areas, keeping the temperature relatively lower, the weather department have predicted. Not only that, the region is also likely to experience gusty winds, with speed of 20-30 kilometre per hour (kmph).

On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded was 11.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 16 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of hailstorms at isolated places in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad districts till Tuesday.

“While rainfall recorded on Sunday in Noida and Ghaziabad was 14.5 mm, between 8.30am and 5.30 pm, the maximum humidity in the last 24 hours was recorded 100% in this area,” the IMD stated in its daily press release.

The IMD has also forecasted that the hailstorm can cause damage to property and crops. “It can also cause traffic disruptions and water logging in low lying areas. It is, therefore, suggested to avoid outings for two days. Rains would lead to rise of the minimum temperatures due to easterly winds and cloudy sky, however, the maximum may drop slightly by a few degrees,” it said.

The release further said that while the area will have partly cloudy skies, as it is expected to have very light rain or drizzle on Tuesday, the skies will be mainly clear, with shallow to moderate fog, on Wednesday morning.

Rain washes away pollutants, to some extent

The average air quality improved from the “severe” to the “very poor” category in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, according to 24-hour data issued by government agencies on Sunday.

The presence of pollutant particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and PM 10, however, remained high, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The average 24-hour AQI at 4pm on Sunday was 384 in Ghaziabad, 348 in Greater Noida, 364 in Noida, according to CPCB’s Sameer app. On Saturday, it was 462 in Ghaziabad, 450 in Greater Noida and 448 in Noida.

The pollution control board states that an AQI in the “very poor” category may lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while “poor” air quality causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

top news
Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
‘My supporters won’t let you become CM’: Alagiri warns sibling and DMK chief Stalin
‘My supporters won’t let you become CM’: Alagiri warns sibling and DMK chief Stalin
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In