Rain, thunderstorm likely to continue till Tuesday in Noida and Ghaziabad

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 00:06 IST

NOIDA: Light to moderate rains with thunderstorms are likely in the next two days over Noida and its adjoining areas, keeping the temperature relatively lower, the weather department have predicted. Not only that, the region is also likely to experience gusty winds, with speed of 20-30 kilometre per hour (kmph).

On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded was 11.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 16 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of hailstorms at isolated places in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad districts till Tuesday.

“While rainfall recorded on Sunday in Noida and Ghaziabad was 14.5 mm, between 8.30am and 5.30 pm, the maximum humidity in the last 24 hours was recorded 100% in this area,” the IMD stated in its daily press release.

The IMD has also forecasted that the hailstorm can cause damage to property and crops. “It can also cause traffic disruptions and water logging in low lying areas. It is, therefore, suggested to avoid outings for two days. Rains would lead to rise of the minimum temperatures due to easterly winds and cloudy sky, however, the maximum may drop slightly by a few degrees,” it said.

The release further said that while the area will have partly cloudy skies, as it is expected to have very light rain or drizzle on Tuesday, the skies will be mainly clear, with shallow to moderate fog, on Wednesday morning.

Rain washes away pollutants, to some extent

The average air quality improved from the “severe” to the “very poor” category in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, according to 24-hour data issued by government agencies on Sunday.

The presence of pollutant particulate matter (PM) 2.5 and PM 10, however, remained high, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The average 24-hour AQI at 4pm on Sunday was 384 in Ghaziabad, 348 in Greater Noida, 364 in Noida, according to CPCB’s Sameer app. On Saturday, it was 462 in Ghaziabad, 450 in Greater Noida and 448 in Noida.

The pollution control board states that an AQI in the “very poor” category may lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while “poor” air quality causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.