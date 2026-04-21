Rallies intensify in Tamil Nadu, Bengal as polling nears

As campaigning for the April 23 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal enters its final stretch, major political parties have intensified efforts to mobilise voters and secure an edge in the high-stakes contest. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and other players have sharpened their attacks, targeting rivals across multiple fronts in a bid to sway electorates.

CPI(M) candidate from Kharagpur Sadar constituency Madhusudan Roy campaigns ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections.(PTI)

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In line with Election Commission guidelines, campaigning will conclude on April 21, two days ahead of polling. All 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 23. In West Bengal, polling will be held in two phases, with 152 constituencies voting on April 23 and the remaining 142 on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4, along with Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, which went to the polls earlier this month.

Also Read: EC action on repeat offenders ahead of Bengal polls; 106 taken into ‘preventive’ detention

Both states witnessed multiple high-decibel rallies on Monday, with senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Rajnath Singh, addressing voters.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing a rally in Colachel in Kanyakumari district, Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre, alleging that it does not respect the spirit of the Constitution and seeks to weaken states. On his second visit to Tamil Nadu, he campaigned for candidates of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), asserting that the BJP aims to “rule Tamil Nadu from New Delhi”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing a rally in Colachel in Kanyakumari district, Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre, alleging that it does not respect the spirit of the Constitution and seeks to weaken states. On his second visit to Tamil Nadu, he campaigned for candidates of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), asserting that the BJP aims to “rule Tamil Nadu from New Delhi”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The Congress wants Tamil Nadu to be governed from Tamil Nadu,” he said, citing the situation in Manipur as an example. “In a peaceful state, they set fire to it. Hundreds of people died, and a civil war-like situation continues. Wherever they can, they try to capture power and run the state from Delhi.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Congress wants Tamil Nadu to be governed from Tamil Nadu,” he said, citing the situation in Manipur as an example. “In a peaceful state, they set fire to it. Hundreds of people died, and a civil war-like situation continues. Wherever they can, they try to capture power and run the state from Delhi.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Targeting the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Rahul Gandhi alleged that its current leadership has “surrendered” to the BJP due to corruption, and claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh intends to rule Tamil Nadu “by proxy”. He also drew a controversial comparison, stating that just as Donald Trump “controls” India’s Prime Minister, the Prime Minister seeks to control Tamil Nadu through the AIADMK. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Targeting the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Rahul Gandhi alleged that its current leadership has “surrendered” to the BJP due to corruption, and claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh intends to rule Tamil Nadu “by proxy”. He also drew a controversial comparison, stating that just as Donald Trump “controls” India’s Prime Minister, the Prime Minister seeks to control Tamil Nadu through the AIADMK. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: 500,000 new voters added in Bengal rolls through Form-6 requests: EC

Responding to the opposition’s criticism, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai asserted that the electorate is inclined towards a political shift. “Tamil Nadu has decided to vote for change. People want a decisive government to address the deteriorating law and order situation and fix the mess created by the DMK government. Urban infrastructure is in a real mess,” he said.

In West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of staging a “drama” during a recent campaign stop in Jhargram, where he was seen eating ‘jhalmuri’, a popular local snack.

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“What we saw was scripted by the SPG. The muri was already prepared. Does he carry a ₹10 note in his pocket? How were cameras and microphones already inside the shop if it was spontaneous?” Banerjee asked at a rally in Birbhum district.

The BJP dismissed the allegations, with state chief spokesperson Debjit Sarkar accusing Banerjee of making “desperate” remarks as her government faces anti-incumbency. “Having realised that her government’s days are numbered, she has resorted to insulting the Prime Minister. Voters will not forgive such acts,” he said.

Also Read: Jobs, ‘bhoy’, and ‘outsider’ tag on BJP: What's Siliguri thinking as Bengal goes to polls | A ground report

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Meanwhile, defence minister Rajnath Singh, addressing a roadshow in Birbhum, urged voters to opt for change after “15 years” of TMC rule. “Fifteen years is not a short period for development. Many states have achieved their targets in eight to 10 years. I appeal to the people to usher in a new government,” he said.

With just a day to go before campaigning ends for April 23 polls, the battles for Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have entered a decisive phase, marked by sharp rhetoric, competing narratives and an aggressive push by all sides to consolidate voter support ahead of polling day.

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