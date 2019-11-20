Ram statue: Govt orders legal audit of land

cities

Lucknow: The state government has constituted a committee to carry out technical and legal audit of 61 hectare land identified for installing 251-metre statue of lord Ram in Ayodhya.

The Yogi Adityanath government has expedited the process of installing the statue after the Supreme Court’s November 9 verdict paying way for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Jitendra Kumar, principal secretary, tourism, issued a notification in this regard last week. Managing director of Rajkiya Niram Nigam will head this committee. It will have to submit its report in 15 days.

The committee will comprise members nominated by district magistrate of Ayodhya, chief architect of Nirman Nigam, district government council, Ayodhya, and regional tourism officer. Chief engineer (irrigation), Ayodhya, will have to provide no objection certificate for acquiring and purchase of land identified for the project.

The Ayodhya administration has identified land in Meerpur Duaba in Ayodhya and the lekhpal has handed over a prescribed format to land owners to be filled before the Ayodhya administration starts the process for acquiring the land. However, there is some opposition by locals of Meerpur over circle rate.

Around 65 land owners had filed a writ in Lucknow high court challenging acquisition of land. The court had directed the Ayodhya administration to carry out land acquisition according to laid down procedure and norms.

“Soon all issues related with acquiring of land for installing statue if lord Ram will be sorted out,” said Rishikesh Upadhyay, mayor of Ayodhya.