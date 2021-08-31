Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
14 held, online racket busted by Delhi Police in Jharkhand's Jamtara

As per the Delhi police, the 14 arrested accused include prime suspects Ghulam Ansari and Altaf.
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 03:09 PM IST
A raid was conducted in Jamtara from where these 14 accused have been arrested, Delhi Police said.

Fourteen persons were arrested by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police from Jamtara in Jharkhand on Tuesday on allegations of online fraud.

According to the Delhi Police, a raid was conducted in Jamtara from where these 14 accused have been arrested.

"They targetted bank executives and sometimes pretended to provide offers from e-shopping companies," the police said.

As per the police, the 14 arrested accused include prime suspects Ghulam Ansari and Altaf.

"Property worth 2 crore and SUV worth 20 lakh have been seized from the accused," said the Delhi Police.

