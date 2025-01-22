Menu Explore
2 suspected Maoists killed in gunbattle with security forces in Jharkhand

ByC Raj Kumar
Jan 22, 2025 02:14 PM IST

The ongoing gunbattle started in a forest about 50 km from the district headquarters in Bokaro in Jharkhand in the early hours of Wednesday

Two suspected Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in a forest in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The scene of the gunbattle is about 50 km from Bokaro district headquarters. (PTI/Representative)
The scene of the gunbattle is about 50 km from Bokaro district headquarters. (PTI/Representative)

The scene of the gunbattle is about 50 km from Bokaro district headquarters. The officer said the gunbattle started in the early hours of Wednesday and continued. “Two Maoists have been killed and a cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered,” the officer said.

The officer identified the two suspected Maoists as Shanti Mahto and Manoj Baski. He added a statement would be issued on the gunbattle after the verification of facts.

A second police officer said the exchange of fire was triggered after security rushed to the forest after the arrest of Maoist zonal commander Ranvijya Mahto late on Tuesday. He added Ranvijay Mahto’s wife is suspected to have been among those killed on Wednesday. The second officer said Ranvijay Mahto gave police the locations of the Maoists in the forest.

