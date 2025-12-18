47 Gram Sabhas done for new rail line in Chakulia

The Gram Sabhas have been completed in 47 out of the 49 mauzas in Chakulia for the land acquisition for the Chakulia-Budhamara new rail line, which will reduce the distance between Tatanagar in Jamshedpur and Bhubaneswar by 60 km and between Delhi and Bhubaneswar by 150 km, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The new Chakulia-Budhamara rail line will reduce the distance between Tatanagar and Bhubaneswar by 60 km. (HT File)

President Draupadi Murmu had laid the foundation stone for this new Chakulia-Budhamara railway track last year.

“Gram Sabhas have been conducted in 47 out of 49 Mauzas for the land acquisition for the South Eastern Railway (SER) projects in Chakulia. Officials concerned have been instructed to complete the Gram Sabha in the remaining two mauzas in right earnest. They have also been directed to complete the land verification, Gazette publication, and publication in newspapers in a time-bound manner,” Karn Satyarthi, East Singhbhum district deputy commissioner (DC), told the media on Thursday.

Land acquisition for the project is already ongoing in the Baheragora Block of East Singhbhum district.

As per the project details, the 60-km Chakulia-Budhamara rail line in Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha will cost ₹1,639 crore. Five railway stations will be constructed between Chakulia and Budhamara, apart from 111 road overbridges and underbridges under the project.

“This new rail track will reduce the distance between Delhi and Bhubaneswar by 150 km and between Jamshedpur and Bhubaneswar by 60 km. It will also substantially reduce the distance between Jakhapura (Kalinganagar) and Tatanagar (Jamshedpur). This will provide better and faster connectivity to the Jamshedpur-Ranchi industrial cluster, the West Singhbhum mining belt, and ports in Paradip and Dhamra, even Vishakhapatnam. This new line will boost the iron and steel industries, rice belts in Odisha, and the Southern states,” Ashwini Vaishnav, Union minister of Railways, had said at the time of Cabinet approval in August last year.

Meanwhile, the DC also reviewed the progress of ongoing projects by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and directed the officials to coordinate with Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Ltd (TSUSIL), the electricity department, land acquisition, and the water and sanitation department for the smooth execution of highways, elevated corridors, etc.

“The NHAI officials have been directed to coordinate with inter-departmental officials for electricity lines, water pipelines, line shifting, and site selection through joint inspection within a week. In cases involving encroachments, they have been asked to start work immediately as per the approved design and drawings. The Jamshedpur circle inspector has been instructed to cancel wrong mutations and ensure payment of agreed compensation in matters of land acquisition. In the matter of Baba Tilka Majhi Dimna Chowk, the SDO has been asked to resolve the issue through dialogue,” said the DC.