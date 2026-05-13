...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

AISA holds protest over NEET paper leak, demands Union Education minister's resignation

AISA holds protest over NEET paper leak, demands Union Education minister's resignation

Published on: May 13, 2026 08:28 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Ranchi, The Jharkhand unit of All India Students' Association on Wednesday staged a demonstration and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged paper leak in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test examination.

AISA holds protest over NEET paper leak, demands Union Education minister's resignation

Members of the Left-backed AISA gathered at Ranchi's Albert Ekka Chowk and staged a protest. They demanded that the central government fix accountability for the irregularities that led to the cancellation of the NEET exam for medical admissions.

The protesters carried placards with slogans such as 'Scrap National Testing Agency' and 'Re-Examination is not a solution to corruption'.

"The NEET paper leak has exposed the deep-rooted corruption prevailing within the National Testing Agency . This has caused serious injustice to 22.79 lakh examinees who appeared in the examination on May 3 across the country at more than 500 centres," said Vijay Kumar, AISA Ranchi district president.

He said that till now, the NTA has failed to conduct any examinations like NEET, UGC-NET, or CUET in a transparent manner.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
ranchi national testing agency paper leak
Home / Cities / Ranchi / AISA holds protest over NEET paper leak, demands Union Education minister's resignation
Home / Cities / Ranchi / AISA holds protest over NEET paper leak, demands Union Education minister's resignation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.