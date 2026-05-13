Ranchi, The Jharkhand unit of All India Students' Association on Wednesday staged a demonstration and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged paper leak in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test examination.

AISA holds protest over NEET paper leak, demands Union Education minister's resignation

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Members of the Left-backed AISA gathered at Ranchi's Albert Ekka Chowk and staged a protest. They demanded that the central government fix accountability for the irregularities that led to the cancellation of the NEET exam for medical admissions.

The protesters carried placards with slogans such as 'Scrap National Testing Agency' and 'Re-Examination is not a solution to corruption'.

"The NEET paper leak has exposed the deep-rooted corruption prevailing within the National Testing Agency . This has caused serious injustice to 22.79 lakh examinees who appeared in the examination on May 3 across the country at more than 500 centres," said Vijay Kumar, AISA Ranchi district president.

He said that till now, the NTA has failed to conduct any examinations like NEET, UGC-NET, or CUET in a transparent manner.

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{{^usCountry}} "The government should scrap the NTA and establish a new transparent and autonomous body for conducting examinations. Accountability must also be fixed, and we demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan," said Sonali Kewat, an AISA activist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The government should scrap the NTA and establish a new transparent and autonomous body for conducting examinations. Accountability must also be fixed, and we demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan," said Sonali Kewat, an AISA activist. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Manoj Bhakt, state secretary of CPI , said that the paper leak and widespread irregularities in the NEET examination have pushed the country's education system into a serious crisis and raised serious questions over the credibility of the entire examination system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Manoj Bhakt, state secretary of CPI , said that the paper leak and widespread irregularities in the NEET examination have pushed the country's education system into a serious crisis and raised serious questions over the credibility of the entire examination system. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "A judicial inquiry must be conducted into the entire matter, and strict action should be taken against the culprits," he said, adding that the Union Education Minister should take moral responsibility and resign immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A judicial inquiry must be conducted into the entire matter, and strict action should be taken against the culprits," he said, adding that the Union Education Minister should take moral responsibility and resign immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The National Testing Agency on Tuesday cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test , or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of a paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The National Testing Agency on Tuesday cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test , or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of a paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities". {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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