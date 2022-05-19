Arrested Jharkhand mines secretary had role in granting lease to Soren: ED to HC
RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday told the Jharkhand high court that suspended mines secretary Pooja Singhal, who was arrested earlier this month in connection with MNREGA fund embezzlement case, had a role in granting mining lease to chief minister Hemant Soren.
In an affidavit filed by Vinod Kumar, assistant director, ED, in connection with the petition filed by one Shiv Shankar Sharma seeking CBI and ED probe, the federal agency claimed to have found material pertaining to the allotment of the mining lease, which is the subject matter of the petition.
“That it is stated that during the course of the said investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, a serious implication of one Pooja Singhal, Secretary (Mines), state of Jharkhand, is found. The said material pertains to allotment of lease in favour of Respondent No. 7 (Hemant Soren) which is the subject matter of WP. PIL (No) 727 of 2022,” the agency said in its affidavit.
ED also told the court that they have come across the role of some companies (shell companies mentioned in a separate petition alleging they are run by Soren’s family members and associates).
“The role of some of the companies mentioned in Para- A (page-8 if W.P 4290 of 2021) has also emerged. These companies are spread over to the jurisdiction beyond the state of Jharkhand,” the affidavit said.
The agency further said that being a party respondent in all these referred petitions and as substantial evidence showing strong prima facie case of commission of serious cognizable offence has emerged, ‘ED feels duty bound and has placed the same before the court in a sealed cover’.
-
UP reports 129 new Covid cases, 2 deaths
Uttar Pradesh reported 129 new Covid-19 cases, including 14 in Lucknow, according to data from the state health department. One death each was reported from Banda and Bulandshahr. There are 898 active cases in the state and a majority of them are in home isolation. Among the new cases Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 39 cases, Ghaziabad 29, Lucknow 14, Agra 5, Prayagraj 4, according to the data from the state health department.
-
RTO to inspect, grade driving schools in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad
Currently, an 'accreditation grading' programme for all the driving schools is carried out by the Regional Transport Office. Under the initiative, the RTO officials are inspecting around 250 registered motor driving schools in Pune, Baramati and Pimpri-Chinchwad, after which on multiple parameters, these schools will be given grades - A, B and C. Where, A stands for very good, B stands for good and C for satisfactory.
-
Vaccination drive to focus on 12 to 15 year olds
The health department has also decided to focus upon children between 12 and 15 years of age, and has formulated a plan. “We are going to run special vaccination campaigns for children from May 21. This will include both rural and urban areas,” said Dr MK Singh, in charge of vaccination in Lucknow. There are about 84.64 lakh children in this age group in the state.
-
FIR against former Gaya DM for felling trees
The Special Vigilance Unit of Bihar Police lodged an FIR (first information report) against the former district magistrate of Gaya along with others in connection with the felling of many expensive trees from Abhishek Singh's official residence, officials aware of the development said. Abhishek Singh was the district magistrate of Gaya from January 2018 till January 2022 and was an occupant of the official residence.
-
Dial 112 awareness drive held on Indo-Nepal border
Dial 112 launched a special awareness drive on the Indo-Nepal border and in the adjoining districts of Gorakhpur, Kushinagar and Maharajganj, on Thursday. The drive led by additional director general 112, aimed at highlighting the services of Dial 112 and how it can be of help in case of emergency. “Under the drive, various cultural events were organised in order to make people aware of the services of Dial 112,” Ashok Kumar Singh, ADG, 112 said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics