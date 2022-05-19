Arrested Jharkhand mines secretary had role in granting lease to Soren: ED to HC

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday told the Jharkhand high court that suspended mines secretary Pooja Singhal, who was arrested earlier this month in connection with MNREGA fund embezzlement case, had a role in granting mining lease to chief minister Hemant Soren.

In an affidavit filed by Vinod Kumar, assistant director, ED, in connection with the petition filed by one Shiv Shankar Sharma seeking CBI and ED probe, the federal agency claimed to have found material pertaining to the allotment of the mining lease, which is the subject matter of the petition.

“That it is stated that during the course of the said investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, a serious implication of one Pooja Singhal, Secretary (Mines), state of Jharkhand, is found. The said material pertains to allotment of lease in favour of Respondent No. 7 (Hemant Soren) which is the subject matter of WP. PIL (No) 727 of 2022,” the agency said in its affidavit.

ED also told the court that they have come across the role of some companies (shell companies mentioned in a separate petition alleging they are run by Soren’s family members and associates).

“The role of some of the companies mentioned in Para- A (page-8 if W.P 4290 of 2021) has also emerged. These companies are spread over to the jurisdiction beyond the state of Jharkhand,” the affidavit said.

The agency further said that being a party respondent in all these referred petitions and as substantial evidence showing strong prima facie case of commission of serious cognizable offence has emerged, ‘ED feels duty bound and has placed the same before the court in a sealed cover’.