Barmasia Railway Overbridge reopens for light vehicles

The Barmasia Railway Overbridge (ROB), which remained closed for nearly 45 days to facilitate major repair and strengthening work, has been partially reopened for small vehicles, offering immediate respite to commuters, officials said on Monday.

The overbridge, a key connector between Bank More, Hirapur, and Manaitand, was opened a day ahead of schedule after crucial repairs were completed on the retaining wall and the approach road, which was damaged during heavy monsoon rainfall.

Officials of the road construction department confirmed that the ₹1.43 crore payment for the repairs, including the retaining wall and approach road, has already been released to the Railways. Barricades for two-wheelers were removed on Friday, and light vehicles resumed movement on Saturday, reducing congestion along the Bank More Flyover and Shramik Chowk, where traffic pressure had intensified due to the prolonged closure.

Executive engineer Mithilesh Prasad stated that the retaining wall collapse and subsidence occurred around six months ago, following continuous rain and required extensive repairs rather than temporary solutions.

“The retaining wall had collapsed due to persistent rainfall nearly six months ago, which also led to subsidence on the approach road. We have already released ₹1.43 crore to the Railways for the repair work,” he stated.

He added that the proposed underpass near the Gaya Bridge is still awaiting design approval.

“We have responded to the observations sought by the Railways, and the work on the new underpass will begin as soon as the design is approved,” Prasad said.

While small vehicles have resumed plying, the movement of heavy vehicles will remain restricted until final safety inspections and load-bearing assessments are completed, Prasad added.