BJP delegation meets guv, demands CBI probe into ‘paper leak’

The Jharkhand unit of BJP knocked the door of Raj Bhawan on Tuesday, demanding a CBI probe into the JSSC Excise Constable exam, alleging that the state had once again been “tarnished by a serious matter like a paper leak”. A Jharkhand BJP delegation meets Governor Santosh Gangwar in Ranchi on Tuesday (HT PHOTO)

The party highlighted a massive raid in Tamar where over 166 people were arrested. The letter claims a “Solver Gang” was caught red-handed, noting that “deals for 15-15 lakh rupees per candidate have been disclosed”.

“Despite these arrests and the recovery of laptops and notes, the JSSC continues to deny any leakage. With this attitude, it is natural that something seems fishy,” a memorandum by BJP to the governor reads.

The memorandum paints a grim picture of the state’s recruitment process, asserting that this is “not the first black spot of a paper leak on Jharkhand’s forehead”.

The letter levels heavy accusations against the current administration: “The dreams of lakhs of hardworking youth are being ruthlessly crushed under this government. This government is not providing jobs, but rather openly auctioning the future of the youth. Justice cannot be obtained at all from the state’s police and agencies,” the letter reads.

Citing a history of failures in JSSC-CGL and matriculation exams, the BJP argued that the government only woke up from its “Kumbhakarni sleep” (deep slumber) when the “High Court’s stick strikes”. The party concluded by requesting a high-level CBI probe so that “the truth is separated from falsehood” and to ensure that the “hard work of lakhs of state youths does not go to waste”.

Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti said the demand was ridiculous. He said there was no paper leak and examination was organised fairly. He said those who attempted paper leak were arrested.

“The BJP’s demand for a CBI probe is honestly worth laughing at. While they attempt to stir up controversy, facts show an alert administration that acted decisively to protect our students, arresting all those attempting to leak papers before the exam could even begin.We have seen mass level of arrests—numbers far higher than what was ever seen earlier, proving our commitment to accountability. The exam was conducted fairly because the question papers recovered from those arrested did not match the actual exam, preventing any breach. With a thorough probe currently on, the BJP’s demand for a CBI probe is merely a political stunt to undermine a successful and transparent process,” Shanti said.