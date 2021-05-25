BJP hits out at Jharkhand CM Soren for his free shrouds pledge

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren for his announcement for free shrouds to those who die of Covid, saying the government should instead provide free treatment and medicines.

Soren made the announcement at a virtual review meeting with his ministers on Monday.

The BJP reminded the government it needs to focus on the treatment of people. “Your statement regarding distributing free shrouds is shocking and painful for people. Lives of at least 100-200 people would have been saved had you ensured that private hospitals in Ranchi and other places treat at least five poor Dalit and tribal patients,” said BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi.

BJP spokesperson Kunal Sarangi said the government should instead focus on strengthening health care. “As per the seventh schedule, public health and sanitation come under the state government. Instead of improving it, the Hemant Soren government is playing with the emotions of people,” said Sarangi.

Ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leaders were not immediately available for comments.