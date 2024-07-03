BJP hits out at Sorens after Champai resigns

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hit out at the top leadership of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for removing Champai Soren as chief minister, making way for Hemant Soren to take charge of the JMM-Congress-RJD government in Jharkhand. Jharkhand CM Champai Soren tenders resignation to governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Wednesday. (ANI)

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP’s Jharkhand assembly election co-in-charge, said the development was distressing and that the people would reject it.

“The removal of a senior tribal leader from the post of chief minister in Jharkhand by the JMM and Congress party is deeply distressing. I am certain that the people of Jharkhand will strongly condemn this action and firmly reject it,” said Sarma in a social media post.

Joining the chorus of criticism, Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi said there was no space for tribal leaders outside the Shibu Soren family to excel in JMM.

“The incident is a lesson for tribal leaders in the JMM. They need to know their boundary. They are meant only to carry the burden of the Shibu Soren family. They can’t dream of flying high any further. ‘Use and throw’ is the policy the Shibu Soren family practices,” said Marandi, also the first chief minister of Jharkhand.

Marandi further said Champai Soren was insulted on several occasions, including in the legislature party meeting on Wednesday.

“Even today, he was made to sit during the legislature party meeting on the sides, which is against protocol. During the INDIA alliance meeting, he was made to sit on the sides while the daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren (Kalpana Soren) sat in the centre despite not holding any post,” said Marandi.

However, Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha rubbished the allegations.

“We all know the way our leader was put in jail in a fabricated case. As far as protocol is concerned, does Amar Bauri and Babulal Marandi sit in between when their in-charges comes for a meeting.”

Hemant Soren staked claim to form the next government soon after Champai Soren handed over his resignation to governor CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday. JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said Soren’s oath ceremony will be held on July 7.

The unanimous decision to anoint Hemant Soren was taken in the legislature party meeting of the INDIA bloc front including the JMM, Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) at the residence of chief minister Champai Soren on Wednesday.

Raj Bhawan in a statement said the governor has asked Champai to continue to act as CM till the next arrangement.

“Chief minister Champai Soren met governor CP Radhakrishnan and tendered his resignation. Governor has asked him to hold his post till an alternate arrangement is put in place. Following it former CM Hemant Sorena long with leaders of JMM, Congress, RJD, CPI ML and other legislators met and staked claim to form the next government. He has also submitted a list of MLAs supporting him,” the statement said.

Champai Soren, who had taken oath as the 12th chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2 after Hemant Soren’s arrest in connection with a money laundering case.

Earlier in the day, leaders and MLAs of the ruling coalition at a meeting at Champai Soren’s residence here unanimously decided to elect Hemant Soren as the JMM legislature party leader.

“I have resigned as per the decision of the JMM-led alliance. Our alliance is strong,” Champai Soren said after coming out of Raj Bhavan.

“All know what had happened with Hemant Soren Ji... I was given the responsibility by the coalition partners. Now, the alliance has decided in favour of Hemant Soren Ji,” he said.

Hemant Soren told the media all formalities to form the government are complete.

“Everything will be disclosed soon,” the JMM executive president said when asked about the swearing-in.