BJP MLA’s remarks at event spark slugfest in Jharkhand

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Jharkhand sparked a controversy by allegedly threatening “anyone who eats beef, wears a beard, or a cap with physical harm if found near any Hindu holy site”, people familiar with the developments said on Friday. A video went viral on social media, showing Panki MLA Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta making disparaging statements. (Twitter/Representational use)

On Friday, a 22-second video went viral on social media, showing Panki MLA Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta making disparaging statements about a community.

The video, which Hindustan Times possesses, shows the legislator making threats to beat up “dadhiwala” (bearded people), “topiwala” (cap-wearing people), and “beef eaters” if they are found in the vicinity of Hindu religious sites.

In the video, the legislator also stated that he made a similar statement before the assembly and stood by his words.

A resident who also possesses the clip explained that the video was recorded during the foundation-laying ceremony for Durgabari Bhawan on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami on Tuesday at the Neelambar-Peetambar block headquarters.

No FIR has been registered in this matter. However, a police official categorised the legislator’s statement as hate speech and a crime under sections 295A and 153B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A government official noted that in April, the Supreme Court directed police forces across the country to register FIRs suo motu against hate speeches.

Palamu superintendent of police (SP) Reeshma Ramesan said she came across the video in circulation but expressed her inability to take action on the matter.

“We have not received any written complaint in the matter so far and are trying to ascertain from our sources where the statement was made.”

Legislator Mehta could not be contacted for a comment, as his official mobile number went unanswered.

The BJP leader’s statement sparked outrage among the ruling parties.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) state spokesperson and a member of the state government coordination committee, Vinod Pandey, expressed concern over the statement made by the BJP legislator.

He said, “Such a statement coming from the mouth of a person holding a constitutional position is unfortunate. This reflects the real character of the BJP. Such statements are the last resort of the BJP.”

When asked whether the party is planning to file an FIR in the matter, Pandey said, “Party workers in Palamu have been instructed to handle the matter at their level.”

Congress state executive president Bandhu Tirkey echoed Pandey’s sentiments.

He said, “Mehta had previously used such language in the assembly and was marshalled out. Such a statement is not expected from him, considering he also runs an educational institution in the Jharkhand capital and has worked hard to achieve his position. It appears that he is confirming his candidacy for the assembly election as the BJP tolerates legislators who make such statements.”

Regarding legal action, Tirkey mentioned, “The party has not planned any legal action in the matter thus far.”

RJD spokesperson Manoj Kumar also expressed concern over the statement, stating, “A responsible person should not make such mindless statements. Any action will be taken in the matter only after proper verification of facts and circumstances.’”

Meanwhile, responding to the comments, BJP state spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said, “At first glance, this seems to be a reflection of discontent by a legislator against the Hemant Soren government. It has been busy following a policy of appeasement for the last four years, with the help of its selected few IAS officers and police who are selectively favouring a particular community. Though one should not take the law into their own hands, the way holidays in schools are being changed from Sunday to Friday without government approval, cases of love jihad are on the rise as individuals like Salman and Moinuddin are marrying Hindu girls and changing their names to Shyam and Madan. The government is not taking action against the IAS officers who say that the UPA won by Muslim votes. The police are taking action against Hindu worship places and Hindu religious processions. The discontent is prevalent in the majority community.”

Former BJP state president and Rajya Sabha member Deepak Prakash echoed the same sentiment, stating, “The way temples were targeted in Panki and the Hemant Soren government remained passive, giving a free hand to anti-social elements that damage the social fabric and communal harmony. Such a statement is not unusual, although it is not an official statement of the party.”

