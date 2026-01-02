Bokaro admin launches road safety month

The Bokaro district administration formally launched ‘National Road Safety Month–2026’ on Thursday, reiterating its resolve to reduce road accidents through awareness, enforcement, and community participation. The month-long campaign will be observed from January 1 to January 31, in line with the directives of the ministry of road transport and highways and the Jharkhand government. The Bokaro district administration formally launched ‘National Road Safety Month–2026’ on Thursday (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner Ajay Nath Jha, along with deputy development commissioner (DDC) Shatabdi Mazumdar and district transport officer (DTO) Maruti Minj, flagged off three road safety awareness vehicles from Naya Mor in Bokaro Steel City. The vehicles will travel across blocks and urban pockets, spreading messages on safe driving and responsible road behaviour.

Addressing the gathering, the deputy commissioner urged citizens to take a pledge to make Bokaro a “safe, sensitive, and responsible district.”

He said, “Road safety is not just about following traffic rules; it is about protecting human lives. A little caution on our part can help someone reach home safely.”

Warning against reckless driving, he added, “Roads are not meant for uncontrolled speed. Valid driving licences, helmets, seat belts, and respect for traffic signals reflect responsibility and discipline.”

The DC further appealed to residents to act as ambassadors of the campaign by sensitising at least ten people each during the month and by sharing road safety messages on social media using the hashtags #BokaroSeJohar and #RoadSafetyBokaro.

He also extended New Year greetings, calling upon people to celebrate 2026 safely and responsibly.

DTO Maruti Minj said January 2026 would be observed as “Zero Fatality Month” in Bokaro. “We aim to bring road accident deaths and serious injuries as close to zero as possible through awareness drives, strict enforcement, and training,” she said.

Activities planned for the month include rallies, health camps for drivers, checks against overspeeding and drunken driving, school workshops, identification of black spots, and promotion of the Good Samaritan Policy.