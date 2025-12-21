Bokaro district administration orders measures to protect stray animals

The Bokaro district administration has announced a series of strict measures to prevent cruelty against animals roaming in public spaces, with deputy commissioner Ajay Nath Jha directing officials to ensure coordinated and time-bound action across departments. The Bokaro administration has announced a series of strict measures to prevent cruelty against animals roaming in public spaces (AFP)

According to officials, chairing a meeting with district animal husbandry officer Dr Aseem Kumar Singh, Pr. animal husbandry officer Dr Ashok Kumar, Chas Municipal Corporation (CMC) representative Dr Fatima, and other officials at the Collectorate on Saturday, the DC stressed the need for regular monitoring and accountability. He instructed that a district-level review be conducted every 45 days to assess progress and enforce compliance.

“We cannot tolerate cruelty against stray or non-owned animals in public areas. Action must be systematic, reviewed regularly, and strictly implemented,” an official quoted the deputy commissioner as saying during the meeting.

Officials said a key part of the strategy included mandatory monthly coordination meetings to be led by the district animal husbandry officer in collaboration with the health department, panchayati raj department, CMC, Fusroro Municipal Council, and police authorities. Responsibilities of each department will be clearly outlined and monitored.

In addition, the administration has asked for monthly consultations with NGOs engaged in animal welfare, with detailed reports to be submitted to the district office, officials said.

To ensure proper care facilities, CMC, Fusroro Municipal Council, and Bokaro Steel Limited (BSL) township administration have been directed to identify locations for permanent animal shelters and feeding zones. Temporary shelters and feeding areas must begin operations within two months, they added.

“Public involvement and awareness are essential because humane treatment of animals reflects our civic responsibility,” an official from the animal husbandry department said.