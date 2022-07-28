CBI court to deliver verdict in Dhanbad judge murder case today
RANCHI: A special Dhanbad court on Thursday afternoon will deliver its verdict on the murder trial held against two men for the killing of additional district judge Uttam Anand who was run over by an autorickshaw exactly a year earlier, people aware of the matter said.
Two men, auto driver Lakhan Verma, 22, and his accomplice Rahul Verma, 21, were arrested in this case.
Judge Uttam Anand was on a morning jog when he was mowed down by the autorickshaw on July 28 last year, an incident which sparked security concerns in the entire judiciary. In view of the sensitivity of the case, the Jharkhand government promptly requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe.
The vehicle, which was stolen from Dhanbad, was later recovered from the neighbouring Giridih district.
Lawyer Kumar Bimlendu, who appeared for the accused, said the special CBI court is likely to deliver its verdict at about 4pm. “While I can’t comment on the outcome of the verdict, I have argued against the prosecution charge of murder as in my view they have failed to prove the motive of the accused behind the alleged crime,” Bimlendu said.
The Jharkhand high court and the Supreme Court also took cognisance of the case after CCTV footage showed a three-wheeler swerving on an empty road to hit down as he was jogging. The high court also monitored the investigation and rejected CBI’s initial theory that the 49-year-old judge was possibly knocked down by the auto-rickshaw during a bid to snatch his mobile phone,
CBI filed the charge sheet against the two accused under sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. During the trial, the prosecution produced 58 witnesses including 40 experts including doctors, scientists, and forensic experts to substantiate its charge.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
