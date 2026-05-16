Over 50,000 households participated in self-enumeration during the first phase of the 2027 Census in Jharkhand, even as enumerators began door-to-door visits across the state on Saturday for the house-listing and housing Census, officials said. Census 2027 in Jharkhand: Ranchi tops list of districts in self-enumeration drive

The field work for the first phase of the Jharkhand State Census 2027, specifically the House-listing and Housing Census, will conclude on June 14, 2026. In light of current technological advancements, this census is both unique and noteworthy, as it marks India’s first census in which data collection will be carried out using digital tools.

Officials said that in Jharkhand this facility was accessible to citizens via the Self-Enumeration Portal (https://se.census.gov.in) during the period from May 1 to May 15, 2026.

“Till the closure of deadline on May 15, 188,743 households across the state have successfully completed the self-enumeration process. Among the state’s 24 districts, the top three performers were Ranchi (50,569). East Singhbhum (20,374) and Hazaribagh (11,914). The result clearly demonstrates the residents’ high level of civic awareness in these districts,” an official from the census directorate said.

Officials said the transition, from manual enumeration to digital, will not only make the process more transparent and expeditious but will also significantly enhance data reliability and quality.

“In particular, the self-enumeration facility empowers citizens, enabling them to securely and conveniently record their personal details from the comfort of their homes,” an official said.

Moving forward, officials said, census enumerators started door-to-door visits on Saturday to collect responses to 33 specific questions from households. These inquiries will primarily pertain to the condition of houses, the amenities available to households, and their assets.

During the census, enumerators will collect information via a mobile application, thereby making the process simpler and error-free. “All personal information provided during the census will be kept strictly confidential under the provisions of the Census Act, 1948, and the Census Rules, 1990. This information is not shared with anyone. It cannot be utilized for tax purposes, police investigations, or any other inquiries. Furthermore, it cannot be used as evidence of any kind,” an official clarified.

Officials said that personal information cannot be accessed even through the Right to Information (RTI) Act and that this data will be utilized solely for policy formulation and the implementation of public welfare schemes. During the enumerator’s door-to-door visits, respondents will not be asked to provide any documents or OTPs, nor will any links be shared with them.

“For households that have completed the self-enumeration process, a 11-digit Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID)—received on the concerned member’s mobile phone and email (if provided) upon completion of the self-enumeration task—must be furnished to the enumerator during their field visit so that it can be validated within their mobile application. In the event the SE ID cannot be validated, or if a household has not undertaken self-enumeration, the enumerator will nevertheless complete the enumeration process for that household,” an official said.

To ensure transparency and security in the census operations, photo-bearing identity cards have been issued to all field staff. All citizens of the nation are urged to provide information only to those personnel who possess a valid, authorized identity card. Authorities have also been directed to ensure that enumerators face no hindrance whatsoever in gaining entry.

“Instructions have also been issued to initiate necessary action—under the provisions of the Census Act, 1948—against any residential societies or management bodies that obstruct census operations,” an official said.

The Census 2027 operations in the state are being conducted across 32,459 villages, spanning 24 districts, 51 urban local bodies, and 264 administrative blocks. To facilitate the census operations, the state has been divided into 264 rural charges and 55 urban charges. Within these charges, approximately 70,277 ‘House-listing Blocks’ have been delineated.

Prabhat Kumar, Director of the Census Directorate, Jharkhand, appealed to Jharkhand’s citizens to provide accurate information to the enumerators to the best of their knowledge. “Only accurate and complete information provided by citizens will make future schemes related to education, health, housing, employment, and basic amenities more effective,” he added.